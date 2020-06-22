CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Teyana Taylor Discusses “The Album”, Juneteenth, and Wanting To Collab With Cardi B [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

One of our favorites in the industry Teyana Taylor joined us to discuss her brand new project simply titled The Album. The R&B songstress dropped the 23-track album on Juneteenth, and after early reviews, the album does not disappoint.

She talks to us about the creation of this album, why it was important to her to release on Juneteenth, and how she feels this project is gives the fans everything they need and truly allows her to express every emotion. The album ranges from her experiences as a Black woman, romance and motherhood. She discusses how this one differs from her 2018 project K.T.S.E., and how she was able to lock down some historic guest features like Missy Elliot & Erykah Badu.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

She specifically breaks down the song “Still” from the album, saying “It perfectly ties in with everything that’s going on right now. It’s not your typical ‘I’m crying for love from a specific man’, it’s about everything we’re going through.”

Besides the album, we get into congratulating her about her baby number 2 announcement, and discuss her album release party, and more specifically the picture of her and Cardi B. Does this mean we could be getting a collaboration soon between the New Yorkers?!

Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

She tells us that she would love to collaborate with Cardi, but “it would have to be the perfect record.” She said she would want to be in the studio together, and it would be on some “New York ish!” Now this is something we all can hope happens for Cardi’s next album, which is rumored to be dropping this year!

We also touch on topics such as how Teyana handles having discussions with her daughter about everything that is going on in the world from racism to COVID-19, her having no regrets in her career, and her love & passion for directing. Check out the full interview with The Morning Hustle Show above and make sure you subscribe to our YouTube channel!

SEE ALSO: David Banner Explains Why He Feels We Shouldn’t Be Kneeling Right Now [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: Ne-Yo Addresses Calling George Floyd’s Killing a ‘Sacrifice’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Fine Fits: Every Time Teyana Taylor Brought The Sexy To Sweats And Jogger Pants [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Fine Fits: Every Time Teyana Taylor Brought The Sexy To Sweats And Jogger Pants [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Fine Fits: Every Time Teyana Taylor Brought The Sexy To Sweats And Jogger Pants [PHOTOS]

Fine Fits: Every Time Teyana Taylor Brought The Sexy To Sweats And Jogger Pants [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_4284241" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Brandon Todd – @branndannart / Dreamville Festival[/caption] Teyana Taylor has always matched her smooth, sexy songs with her sexy fashion, which pivots between comfortable and erotic. Again, a perfect match to the music. With the release of her new album, appropriately called The Album, Taylor once again gives a mixture of comfortable bedroom songs that’ll bring the intimacy and sexy tunes that’ll bring the eroticism. Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  Taylor accompanies the music with bold album art that compliments her stylistic motto. https://www.instagram.com/p/CBmlfg7hUdJ/   For her album listening party, Taylor also kept the vibe sexy and comfortable, especially considering we’re still in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. She came out with family and friends dressed in custom-made hazmat suits that pretty much slayed. “I want to thank all my family and close friends for coming out to my private album release listening,” Taylor captioned one of her photos. “It was so much love and positive energy, I am forever so appreciative. FYI for all the internet covid experts. we had REAL Covid Police & medics that made sure we were all safe and able to have a good time all while following covid regulations. Custom “#TheAlbum” Masks and hazmat suits were also provided! thanks for the concerns but mama is just fine #TheAlbum OUT at midnight thooooooo!!!” https://www.instagram.com/p/CBmBpzrFip8/   One look that Taylor has mastered throughout her career is the art of the sweatpants and joggers. Sweatpants can already be sexy depending on what you’re into. But Taylor takes things to another level with different fits, match-ups, and bold colors. https://www.instagram.com/p/BDJL4rHIsKQ/   Check out some of Teyana’s sexiest sweats and joggers moments below.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

 

Teyana Taylor Discusses “The Album”, Juneteenth, and Wanting To Collab With Cardi B [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
22 items
Celebrities Praise The Dads In Their Lives On…
 4 hours ago
06.22.20
50 Cent Clowns Ja Rule For Booking House…
 21 hours ago
06.21.20
K. Michelle & Tamar Braxton Beef Continues
 22 hours ago
06.21.20
Post Malone Shaves Head & Gets Skull Tattoo
 22 hours ago
06.21.20
Photos
Close