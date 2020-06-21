Face Masks Now Required In AMC Theaters

After recent statements regarding opening; AMC has backtracked their prior stance on masks in theaters. They will now be required inside the theaters. AMC is set to open in July and has been working tirelessly to make the cinema experience a safe one.

On Friday, AMC and Aron admitted that the company made a mistake.

“This announcement prompted an intense and immediate outcry from our customers, and it is clear from this response that we did not go far enough on the usage of masks,” Aron said in a statement on Friday. “At AMC Theatres, we think it is absolutely crucial that we listen to our guests. Accordingly, and with the full support of our scientific advisors, we are reversing course and are changing our guest mask policy.”

Aron added that “the speed with which AMC moved to revise our mask policies” is a “reflection of our commitment to the safety and health of our guests.”

AMC said that it will also sell masks for $1 at its box offices.

The theater chain announced on Thursday that it is set to reopen its more than 600 US theaters next month with new safety and health measures in effect to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

