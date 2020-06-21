Snapchat Under Fire After Juneteenth Filter

In a perfect example of why you should have more black people working at your company; Snapchat is backtracking and apologizing after releasing a filter during Juneteenth having users smile to break “slavery chains”. After users began to tweet at Snapchat about the insensitive blunder, they backtracked the filter saying that it wasn’t an approved image. Do you think Snapchat missed the mark and is now trying to cover up their mistake or do you think the wrong version honestly got out?

The filter featured a Pan-African flag as a backdrop and prompted users to smile, which caused chains to appear behind them and then break. It also included the words “Juneteenth Freedom Day.”

Snapchat said the version of the lens that went live Friday morning had not been approved through its review process.

“We deeply apologize to the members of the Snapchat community who found this Lens offensive,” the company said. “We are investigating why this mistake occurred so that we can avoid it in the future.”

After the filter was removed, Luckie tweeted, “Well many thanks to you @Snapchat. Now hire more black people.”

This SnapChat #Juneteenth filter is…um…interesting. Smile to break the chains? Okay then. pic.twitter.com/Wyob3kT3ew — Mark S. Luckie (@marksluckie) June 19, 2020

Read More Here:https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/snapchat-removes-juneteenth-filter-asked-users-smile-break-chains-n1231594

