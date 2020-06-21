CLOSE
Ben & Jerry’s Joins The Protest Against Police Brutality

 

Source: Getty

This Juneteenth was a very special one. In the midst of protest flaring across the country, demand for social equality and justice for black communities has been the central conversation. Ben&Jerrys stepped to the forefront by being one of the first corporate businesses that call for reform by defunding the police!

 

The Vermont-based ice cream company posted a detailed breakdown on its website of what the movement to defund police means: “That we stop spending our tax dollars on so many of the discredited, dangerous, and racist parts of policing and instead invest that money in community-driven solutions that foster real health, peacekeeping, and safety.”

The company added that even now, in 2020, “We know that Black men, women, and children are not fully free. They’re not free to live their own lives in their own skin, free of harassment, free of violence, and free of fear. It’s long past time for that change.”

 

 

Read More: https://www.news10.com/news/ben-jerrys-calls-to-defund-the-police-in-juneteenth-message/

