CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Listen To Beyoncé’s New Single, “Black Parade” [NEW MUSIC]

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Your eyes don’t deceive you, that’s a new Beyoncé record that appeared out of nowhere. The Queen shared “Black Parade” on Juneteenth hours after showing love to a large collection of black-owned businesses on her website. It’s the first single from Beyoncé since her appearance on the “Savage” remix with Megan Thee Stallion which went No. 1 earlier this month.

Press play on “Black Parade” from the Queen below.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

RELATED: H-Town Link Up: Beyonce Hops On The Remix Of ‘Savage’ With Megan Thee Stallion

RELATED: Beyonce’ Makes A Surprise Performance On “The Disney Family Singalong” [WATCH]

RELATED: Beyoncé Delivers Powerful Commencement Speech For Class Of 2020 [VIDEO]

Listen To Beyoncé’s New Single, “Black Parade” [NEW MUSIC]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Walgreens & CVS Follow Walmart, Won’t Lock Up…
 13 hours ago
06.19.20
5 Ways To Commemorate Juneteenth
 20 hours ago
06.19.20
HHW Gaming: Insomniac Games Drops Even More Details…
 2 days ago
06.19.20
Gilbert Arenas Apologizes To Lupita Nyong’o For Past…
 2 days ago
06.19.20
Photos
Close