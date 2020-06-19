Cincinnati: Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

Cincinnati's Juneteenth Flag Raising and Black Lives Matter Mural 14 photos Launch gallery Cincinnati's Juneteenth Flag Raising and Black Lives Matter Mural 1. Juneteenth 2020 Cincinnati Source:Don Juan Fasho 1 of 14 2. Juneteenth 2020 Cincinnati Source:Don Juan Fasho 2 of 14 3. Juneteenth 2020 Cincinnati Source:Don Juan Fasho 3 of 14 4. Juneteenth 2020 Cincinnati Source:Don Juan Fasho 4 of 14 5. Juneteenth 2020 Cincinnati Source:Don Juan Fasho 5 of 14 6. Juneteenth 2020 Cincinnati Source:Don Juan Fasho 6 of 14 7. Juneteenth 2020 Cincinnati Source:Don Juan Fasho 7 of 14 8. Juneteenth 2020 Cincinnati Source:Don Juan Fasho 8 of 14 9. Juneteenth 2020 Cincinnati Source:Don Juan Fasho 9 of 14 10. Juneteenth 2020 Cincinnati Source:Don Juan Fasho 10 of 14 11. Juneteenth 2020 Cincinnati Source:Don Juan Fasho 11 of 14 12. Juneteenth 2020 Cincinnati Source:Don Juan Fasho 12 of 14 13. Juneteenth 2020 Cincinnati Source:Don Juan Fasho 13 of 14 14. Juneteenth 2020 Cincinnati Source:Don Juan Fasho 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Cincinnati’s Juneteenth Flag Raising and Black Lives Matter Mural Cincinnati's Juneteenth Flag Raising and Black Lives Matter Mural

100.3 Cincy’s RNB Station was on the scene for the raising of the Juneteenth Flag.

Here are some Juneteenth History!

Today is the day that the last slaves in the U.S. were made aware of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.

The Emancipation Proclamation was first issued Sept. 22, 1862, and enacted Jan. 1, 1863. Slaves in Texas did not know of former President Abraham Lincoln’s declaration until June 19, 1865, when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger announced the news of the proclamation in Galveston, Texas.

The proclamation initially freed only the slaves in the states that left the Union. However, months after the war ended, all slaves were declared free when the 13th Amendment was ratified Dec. 6, 1865.

