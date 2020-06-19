CLOSE
Cincinnati: Budget Hearing Meeting Ended Early After Speaker Advocates For More Police Funding

The Cincinnati Budget hearing ended early after speaker advocates for more police funding.

Via: Fox19

City council member and budget and finance committee chair David Mann adjourned the public input session shortly before 7 p.m. after the crowd responded with vitriol to a speaker’s comments.

The meeting had been scheduled to last until midnight.

The speaker, Carl Beckman, a “long-time resident of Cincinnati,” argued CPD should have more funding, not less, sounding dissent on an issue that has become the central focus of protesters in Cincinnati and across the nation.

Beckman said council should prioritize police as well as the fire department, roads, trash collection, water department and senior services.

He also said the police department is currently underfunded and unprepared, as he argued was demonstrated during the riots downtown, when peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd gave way to looting, violence and a police officer being grazed with a bullet.

“An officer was shot, and there were no repercussions for the shooter,” Beckman said. “Nothing was done about it.”

