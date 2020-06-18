Chance The Rapper Criticizes J. Cole, “Yet Another L For Men Masking Patriarchy”

J. Cole has the streets buzzing with the release of his latest song, but depending on who you ask, reactions are all over the place and it seems even fellow rapper Chance The Rapper has something to say.

On Tuesday (Jun 16), J. Cole dropped his new track, “Snow On Tha Bluff,” taking aim at who many fans have deciphered as Chicago rapper/activist Noname. While J. Cole took to Twitter to address the controversy without naming his target specifically, he did state he stood by his words before encouraging fans to follow Noname on social media citing her as a leader.

“Morning. I stand behind every word of the song that dropped last night,” J. Cole tweeted. “I love and honor her as a leader in these times. She has done and is doing the reading and the listening and the learning on the path that she truly believes is the correct one for our people. Meanwhile, a n*gga like me just be rapping.”

Still, many people criticized J. Cole for releasing the song in the first place, saying a Black woman’s “tone” should be the least of his concerns at a time when Black people are dying at the hands of police; while others brought up the death of activist Oluwatoyin Salau, who was found dead not too long after tweeting that she was sexually assaulted along with another viral video of a man smacking a woman in the face with a skateboard after she declined his advances.

Lol J. Cole has upset Black women at the wrong time. You’re asking us to calm down and be patient when a Black woman just lost her life at the hands of a Black man and a group of Black men just threw a Black woman in a dumpster? Read the room… — Courtney ✨ (@CTateonTV) June 17, 2020

Chance Tha Rapper joined the conversation calling his fellow rapper out for the patriarchal move.

“Yet another L for men masking patriarchy and gaslighting as constructive criticism,” Chance wrote.

Yet another L for men masking patriarchy and gaslighting as contructive criticism. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) June 17, 2020

After fans challenged the “No Problem” rapper for lowkey calling out J. Cole, he high key responded pointing out he’s friends with both rappers before directly calling out Cole for the shot:

“They both my peoples but only one of them put out a whole song talking about how the other needs to reconsider their tone and attitude in order to save the world. It’s not constructive and undermines all the work Noname has done. It’s not BWs job to spoon-feed us. We grown.”

They both my peoples but only one of them put out a whole song talking about how the other needs to reconsider their tone and attitude in order to save the world. It’s not constructive and undermines all the work Noname has done. It’s not BWs job to spoon feed us. We grown https://t.co/TjIrMyFzQd — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) June 17, 2020

Chance expounded even further on the subject stating that we have to learn to have a discussion without publicly attacking one another for opposing views, before moving forward and calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.

“Everybody’s argument on either side is, we can’t personally attack each other if we really want to see a revolution. I can agree with that and can apply it in my own life. I wish we could learn that w/o two artists I admire having a public dispute.”

Everybody’s argument on either side is, we can’t personally attack each other if we really want to see a revolution. I can agree with that and can apply it in my own life. I wish we could learn that w/o two artists I admire having a public dispute. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) June 17, 2020

It’s been 96 days since Breonna Taylor was murdered in her home. And for 96 days, while everyone has cried and protested and lobbied for her murderers to be fired and arrested, the state has ignored her. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) June 17, 2020

Chance The Rapper Criticizes J. Cole, “Yet Another L For Men Masking Patriarchy” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: