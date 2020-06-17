Cincinnati: Triple Shooting In South Fairmount

There has been another shooting in Cincinnati… This time in south Fairmount. An investigation is underway. According to the police 3 people were sent to the hospital.
The shooting took place around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Seeger Avenue and Vinton Street.A 31-year-old man and two juveniles were shot, police said.One of the teenagers was shot in the back and could be in critical condition, they said. The victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
