#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Beauty Sales You Need To Shop Right Now

Online shopping anytime

Source: blackCAT / Getty

Social distancing may have become your new normal, but that doesn’t mean that your beauty shopping has to suffer. That’s right, it’s time for another week of fabulous sales to get your hands on.

Whether your beauty collection is waning or you’re just in the mood to add a hot little find to your product arsenal, you’ll be sure to find the right sale to satisfy your fix. From haircare, skincare, and bodycare picks, the possibilities are endless. Get your credit card ready and prepare to cruise our list of sales for this week.

1.ULTA

Shea Moisture Cannabis Sativa Hemp Seed Oil Lush Length Lite Leave-In

Source: Shea Moisture Cannabis Sativa Hemp Seed Oil Lush Length Lite Leave-In / Courtesy of Shea Moisture

The good folks over at Ulta are coming through with another must-have sale! If your mane is in need of some desperate TLC, you can count on SheaMoisture Haircare to take care of all of your needs. With a buy one get one for 50% off, you can’t lose for winning.

2. FENTY BEAUTY

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick

Source: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty / Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Leave it to Bad Gal Riri to make sure that our lippie collection is on point. We all fell in love with the Fenty Beauty MatteMoiselle Plush Lipsticks and now they can be yours for only $12.50 ($18 value).

3. PEAR NOVA

Danielle James Pear Nova Gel Nails

Source: Danielle James / Courtesy of Danielle James

Just because you’re stuck inside doesn’t mean you can’t rock a gorgeous manicure. And thanks to the Pear Nova family, you can shop some of the best nail lacquers on sale for only $14.80 ( $18 value) a bottle. The perfect nail lacquer for a no-chip manicure that lasts, this beauty find is definitely worth picking up.

4. SEPHORA

SEPHORA COLLECTION Face Mask

Source: SEPHORA / Sephora

Anyone in need of a self-care day? Consider it handled thanks to Sephora! Right now you can grab nourishing Sephora brand face masks for only $3 ($8 value). Yes, that’s less than the price of an overpriced coffee you splurge on.

5. PERRICONE MD

PerriconeMD Firming Eye Cream

Source: PerriconeMD / PerriconeMD.com

Are your eyes looking a bit puffy these days? Revive the look of your eyes with a de-puffing eye gel from Perricone MD. Hitting the racks at only $39.99 ($110 value), this offering will refresh your eyes in a flash.

