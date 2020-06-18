Drake & Megan Thee Stallion Lead 2020 BET Awards Nominations

BET has officially the list of nominees for the 2020 BET Awards and it looks like Drake and Megan Thee Stallion are dominating in a multitude of categories.

According to Billboard, Drake has six nominations at this year’s iteration of the awards, while Megan and Roddy Ricch both have five nominations each. This year’s award show commemorates the award ceremony’s 20th anniversary along with the 40th anniversary of the network.

The list of nominees reveals that Drake brought in the most nominations, including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year, and two nominations each for Best Collaboration and Viewer’s Choice. Meg Thee Stallion is a close second, snatching up nominations including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Album of the Year, and Video of the Year. Roddy Ricch comes in third, tying Meg with five nominations, including being a contender for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year, Video of the Year, Best New Artist, and Viewer’s Choice. Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Lizzo, DaBaby, and Nicki Minaj are also in the top slots, each receiving four nominations.

Last month, BET announced plans to move forward with the award show amidst social distancing due to the pandemic, revealing that the network planned on making a slew of changes to help shift the award show to be more of a virtual experience.

“Using an array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content, the show will continue, allowing the audience to join in a celebration of Black love, joy, pride, and power with an all-star lineup,” the network announced before adding that the BET Experience pregame show will make its return next year.

The BET Awards are scheduled to air on June 28 at 8PM EST.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist:

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist:

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist:

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhené Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist:

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group:

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos

Best Collaboration:

Chris Brown featuring Drake — “No Guidance”

DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend — “Higher”

Future featuring Drake — “Life Is Good”

H.E.R. featuring YG — “Slide”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign — “Hot Girl Summer”

Wale featuring Jeremih — “On Chill”

Video of The Year:

Chris Brown featuring Drake — “No Guidance”

DaBaby — “BOP”

DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend — “Higher”

Doja Cat — “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign — “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

Video Director of the Year:

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best New Artist:

Danileigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Album of the Year:

Cuz I Love You — Lizzo

Fever — Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album — Beyoncé

I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.

Kirk — DaBaby

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial —Roddy Ricch

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational:

Fred Hammond, “Alright”

John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out”

Kanye West, “Follow God”

Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me”

PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, “All In His Pain”

The Clark Sisters, “Victory”

Best Actress:

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Best Actor:

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award:

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di’Allo Winston

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

Best Movie:

Bad Boys for Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim

Sportswoman of the Year:

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET HER Award:

Alicia Keys, “Underdog”

Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, “Brown Skin Girl”

Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, “Melanin”

Layton Greene, “I Choose”

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, “Tempo”

Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, “Afeni”

Viewer’s Choice Award:

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

DaBaby, “Bop”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Best International Act:

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss’B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act:

Rema (Nigeria)

SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)

