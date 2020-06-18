Drake & Megan Thee Stallion Lead 2020 BET Awards Nominations

BET has officially the list of nominees for the 2020 BET Awards and it looks like Drake and Megan Thee Stallion are dominating in a multitude of categories.
According to Billboard, Drake has six nominations at this year’s iteration of the awards, while Megan and Roddy Ricch both have five nominations each. This year’s award show commemorates the award ceremony’s 20th anniversary along with the 40th anniversary of the network.
The list of nominees reveals that Drake brought in the most nominations, including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year, and two nominations each for Best Collaboration and Viewer’s Choice. Meg Thee Stallion is a close second, snatching up nominations including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Album of the Year, and Video of the Year. Roddy Ricch comes in third, tying Meg with five nominations, including being a contender for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year, Video of the Year, Best New Artist, and Viewer’s Choice. Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Lizzo, DaBaby, and Nicki Minaj are also in the top slots, each receiving four nominations.
Last month, BET announced plans to move forward with the award show amidst social distancing due to the pandemic, revealing that the network planned on making a slew of changes to help shift the award show to be more of a virtual experience.
“Using an array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content, the show will continue, allowing the audience to join in a celebration of Black love, joy, pride, and power with an all-star lineup,” the network announced before adding that the BET Experience pregame show will make its return next year.
The BET Awards are scheduled to air on June 28 at 8PM EST.
Check out the full list of nominations below.
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist:
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist:
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist:
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhené Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist:
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group:
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
Earthgang
Griselda
Jackboys
Migos
Best Collaboration:
Chris Brown featuring Drake — “No Guidance”
DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend — “Higher”
Future featuring Drake — “Life Is Good”
H.E.R. featuring YG — “Slide”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign — “Hot Girl Summer”
Wale featuring Jeremih — “On Chill”
Video of The Year:
Chris Brown featuring Drake — “No Guidance”
DaBaby — “BOP”
DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend — “Higher”
Doja Cat — “Say So”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign — “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
Video Director of the Year:
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
Best New Artist:
Danileigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
Album of the Year:
Cuz I Love You — Lizzo
Fever — Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album — Beyoncé
I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.
Kirk — DaBaby
Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial —Roddy Ricch
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational:
Fred Hammond, “Alright”
John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out”
Kanye West, “Follow God”
Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me”
PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, “All In His Pain”
The Clark Sisters, “Victory”
Best Actress:
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
Best Actor:
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
Young Stars Award:
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di’Allo Winston
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
Best Movie:
Bad Boys for Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim
Sportswoman of the Year:
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET HER Award:
Alicia Keys, “Underdog”
Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, “Brown Skin Girl”
Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, “Melanin”
Layton Greene, “I Choose”
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, “Tempo”
Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, “Afeni”
Viewer’s Choice Award:
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DaBaby, “Bop”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Heartless”
Best International Act:
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss’B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act:
Rema (Nigeria)
SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)
Drake & Megan Thee Stallion Lead 2020 BET Awards Nominations was originally published on hiphopwired.com