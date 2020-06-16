Who’s Cappin?! Roger Goodell & The NFL [VIDEO]

The NFL is doing its best job to try and forget their stance over the past few years with various statements being made by the commissioner Roger Goodell. Even just today, Goodell came out and publicly stated he “welcomes the idea” of a team signing Colin Kaepernick. This isa much different message from what we heard in 2016-2917. Another one of their various statements read,
“These tragedies inform the NFL’s commitment and our ongoing efforts. There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs, and partners.”
Lore’l has to call CAP on Roger and the whole NFL because their actions over the past few years carry much more weight than their words do today.
