Congratulations to Pusta T and his beautiful wife! They just welcomed home 7lbs 7oz beautiful bouncing baby boy! Welcome to the world young king!

via. Complex

Pusha-T is a father!

The rapper and his wife Virginia Thornton welcomed their first child, Nigel Brixx Thornton, on June 11. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the proud dad made the big announcement and shared the first photos of his son with the world.

View this post on Instagram NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON 🚀 JUNE 11 2020 A post shared by Pusha T (@kingpush) on Jun 15, 2020 at 3:11pm PDT

