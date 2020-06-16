Cincinnati: Children’s Hospital Voted 3rd For Best Pediatric Hospitals

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital continues to make history… They have been named 3rd in the country for the best pediatric hospital.
The hospital has placed either third or second nationally over the past several years. Boston Children’s Hospital placed No. 1 again. In the 2020-21 rankings, 88 hospitals ranked among the top 50 in at least one pediatric medical specialty. Ten placed on the hospital ‘Honor Roll’ for being highly ranked in several pediatric specialties.
That includes Cincinnati Children’s Hospital:
- No. 3 for pediatric cancer, orthopedics, nephrology and diabetes and endocrinology
- No. 4 for pulmonology and lung surgery
- No. 5 for gastroenterology & GI surgery and neurology and neurosurgery
- No. 14 for cardiology and heart surgery.
