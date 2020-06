Now it isn’t very often that Beyonce takes on an issue personally. This is why I think it is amazing that she is lending her influence and platform to address finding justice for Breonna Taylor. Beyonce wrote an open letter to Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron urging that he act quickly to bring justice for Breonna and closure to her family. via. TMZ

She says it plainly, writing … “Three months have passed — and zero arrests have been made, and no officers have been fired. The LMPD’s investigation was turned over to your office, and yet all of the officers involved in the shooting remain employed by the LMPD.”

Beyonce adds, “Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officers Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison must be held accountable for their actions.” They’re the ones who busted into her apartment — believing it was being used to house drugs — and opened fire upon her and her boyfriend inside … unloading 20 rounds, eight of which struck and ultimately killed Breonna. The three officers were put on administrative leave — the case is still under investigation. Read the Letter: https://www.tmz.com/2020/06/14/beyonce-pens-open-letter-kentucky-attorney-general-breonna-taylor/

