Ohio Senator Issues Apology For Calling Black People “Colored”

The story has been circulating around for the last few days. An Ohio Senator referred to black people as “colored people” wondering out loud if “black people” are more susceptible to COVID19 because they don’t wash their hands well enough. The issue with his apology statement is that he still didn’t understand why using the term “colored” was racist as well as questioning if black people didn’t learn to wash their hands the same way others were taught to handle personal hygiene. Read more below.

via. WCPO

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After a state senator used the term “colored population” during a hearing, the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus called for all 132 members of the General Assembly and their staff to take training on racial equity and implicit bias, according to the Journal-News.

The move comes after state Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, this week asked if “the colored population” is hit harder by the coronavirus because perhaps they don’t wash their hands as well as other groups.

Huffman later issued a statement: “Regrettably, I asked a question in an unintentionally awkward way that was perceived as hurtful and was exactly the opposite of what I meant. I was trying to focus on why COVID-19 affects people of color at a higher rate since we really do not know all the reasons.”

Read More:https://www.wcpo.com/news/state/state-ohio/local-lawmakers-colored-comment-prompts-call-for-bias-training

