Starbucks Backtracks Black Lives Matter Apparel Ban

Yesterday, social media went crazy when headlines shared that Starbucks had banned employees from wearing Black Lives Matter apparel during their work shift. After calls for boycotting they swiftly changed their stance on the matter.

Starbucks announced Friday it will allow its workers to wear clothes and accessories in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, reversing its previous stance after sparking backlash on social media.

The coffee chain said it will distribute over 250,000 custom-designed T-shirts that read “Black Lives Matter” and “No justice, No peace” to its workers in the United States. Starbucks said it started planning last week to provide the shirts to its workers amid the growing BLM movement.

“Black Lives Matter,” Starbucks tweeted. “We continue to listen to our partners and communities and their desire to stand for justice together.”

