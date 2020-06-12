The Game Ordered To Give Up Royalty Money

The judge presiding over The Game and Priscilla Raineys court just said, “What you not gon do is keep playing with me!” After years at this point, of The Game defying court orders to pay up, a judge said to turn over the money or be held in contempt of court and go to jail! Lets see what he chooses!

According to court documents, Rainey is scheduled to receive her first payment this week. Court docs also show that Rainey complained about only being able to collect $70,000 prior to the most recent ruling.

Rainey sued The Game back in 2015 after claiming the rapper groped her vagina and breasts while on stage in front of a crowd during the filming of the short-lived reality dating series “She’s Got Game.” A jury later found the Compton rapper guilty and ordered him to pay $1.13 million in compensatory damages and an additional $6 million in punitive damages. Despite appealing the ruling, the verdict was upheld but since then Rainey has had much difficulty collecting on the debt.

