Kodak Black Returning Home Soon

Kodak had some hopeful words for fans that are missing him and his music. It looks like after breaking ground in court some of his charges are being dropped. After he finishes 500 hours of mandatory classes he will be able to serve out the rest of his time in a halfway home. So, of course, that means new music is on the way

Rapper Kodak Black is reassuring fans he’ll be home “real soon” after his 30-year prison sentence was reduced.

The rapper addressed his supporters in an Instagram post after news broke on Sunday that Florida state authorities had agreed to drop their weapons charges case against him if he completed a drug treatment program.

In the post, he teased the release of his new album, Vultures Cry 2, featuring Wizdawizard and Mike Smiff.

“Gonna Be Home Real Soon To Drop All These Projects,” he wrote alongside an image of the album’s cover art.

