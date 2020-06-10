BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Sales You Need to Shop Right Now

Another week, another batch of exciting sales you need to shop. From makeup, skincare, self-care and more, these sales are a must-have for your collection. So, if you’re looking for a way to spoil yourself, consider this your sign to shop til you drop.

You know the drill! Whip out your credit cards and get ready to fill your online shopping carts.

1. ULTA

Haircare anyone? Ulta is coming through with their signature BOGO sale 50% off and Design Essentials has hit the sale rack. From curl enhancing mousse, deep conditioner, shampoos and more, prepare to give your mane the TLC that it needs.

2. SEPHORA

The beauty giant is coming in major clutch with a Fenty Beauty sale. With the brand’s popular Mattemoiselle Plush Lipstick hitting the racks at $12.50 ($18), now is a great time to load up o your favorites.

3. CHARMED AROMA

Looking for ward to a self-care day? You’ll need candles to set the vibe for your pampering session. Charmed Aroma is coming through with a sale! Candles with jewelry inside can be yours starting at $24.99.

4. THE LIP BAR

In the mood to expand your lippie collection? The Lip Bar has some of their classics on sale! Score vibrant shades startng at $9.

5. TATCHA

Show your skin some love with some staple essentials from Tatcha. The Japanese skincare brand is offering the popular Fuji Dewy Skin Set for $138($168 value). Complete with the dey face masks, facial mist, eye cream, and a protective primer, your skin will be left in good hands.

