The senseless murder of George Floyd has both tugged at the emotional core of Black Americans and also invited necessary moments of outrage and protests. As Floyd’s memory lives on, Dr. Cornel West shared a moving testimony of love and healing the wake of the tragedy on CNN, bringing host Anderson Cooper to tears.

West, a Professor of Philosophy at Harvard University and Professor Emeritus at Princeton University sat down with Cooper to discuss the state of the nation on Tuesday (June 9) on the day Floyd was laid to rest in Texas. West, using his years of activism and lecturing, spoke not only to Cooper but to viewers on how the resiliency of the Floyd family should be the example going forward as the nation heals.

“We’ve got a love that the world can’t take away. The world may make being Black a crime. But we refuse to get in the gutter, and we gonna go down swinging like Ella Fitzgerald, Muhammad Ali, in the name of love and justice,” West said. “We’re doing it for Brother Wyatt [Cooper’s son], we’re doing it for my daughter, we’re doing it for the Asians, we’re doing it for the whole world.”

As Cooper wiped away tears, West recognized the moment and admitted himself that Floyd’s funeral brought him to tears as he watched with his daughter.

“[The] beautiful thing about tears, Socrates never cries, but Jeremiah does and so does Jesus. We cry because we care, we’re concerned. It is not about political correctness. It’s not about self-righteousness. We cry because we are not numb on the inside,” West said.

In today’s funeral for George Floyd there was "not one reference to hatred or revenge. It was all about love and justice," says Dr. @CornelWest. "The Floyd family lifted up that spiritual moral banner in the midst of a moment in which we got all of the lies and crimes." pic.twitter.com/un1CtmXGFj — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) June 10, 2020

—

Photo: Getty

Cornel West Brings Anderson Cooper To Tears While Praising George Floyd’s Family was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: