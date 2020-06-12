WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 10, 2020: Heat, Rain & Long Lines — George Floyd’s Funeral — Coronavirus Updates

1. George Floyd’s Funeral

What You Need To Know:

As the world stopped to pay their final respects to George Floyd, leaders from around the country and around Houston’s 3rd Ward, lent their voices and support to the Floyd family.

2. Heat, Rain, Long Lines: Georgia Election Plagued By Problems

What You Need To Know:

Coronavirus-delayed primary elections took place Tuesday in Georgia and West Virginia.

3. Coronavirus Update: Pandemic Causes A “She-cession”, Eliminates Ten Years of Job Gains for Women

What You Need To Know:

According to an analysis of the Bureau of Labor Statistics employment data, women have been hit the hardest by job loss as a result of the pandemic.

4. Report Finds Majority of America’s Sheriffs Are White Men

What You Need To Know:

As protests in the death of George Floyd continue and many people demand a complete overhaul of the criminal justice system, a new report about the nation’s sheriffs reveals deep disparities in representation and concerns of oversight and accountability.

5. The Divine Nine Spotlight: Delta Sigma Theta

What You Need To Know:

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is a private, not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to provide assistance and support through established programs in local communities throughout the world.

