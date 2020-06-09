Ne-Yo Breaks Down ‘U 2 Luv’ Project, How Quarantine Saved His Marriage & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Ne-Yo gets to pimpin’ with J-Que! The longtime hitmaker chats with the Pimp over Zoom discussing how the pandemic is going (0:38), his new single “U 2 Luv” with Jeremih and who Jeremih doesn’t get his proper credit (1:44), which Ne-Yo song got J-Que in trouble (3:41), if he’s sticking to being vegan while under quarantine (5:16), how quarantine saved his marriage (7:45) and more!

