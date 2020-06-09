Moneybagg Yo “Cold Shoulder,” SiR “Footsteps In The Dark” & More | Daily Visuals 6.8.20

You know you hit a certain level of success when you go from playing ball on the court to swinging iron on the golf course and though he can no longer claim Megan Thee Stallion as his wifey, Moneybagg Yo still living it up on that grass that’s greenie.

In his latest visuals to “Cold Shoulder,” Moneybagg gets his high-life on as he plays arguably the most boring sport that has helped make Donald Trump theeee laziest “President” in the history of America. We’d trade in allllll the golf balls in the world to still be dating the “Bad B*tch Coach.” Just sayin.’

On the R&B tip SiR takes it back and conjures up the soul of the Isley Brothers as he covers on of their many classics in his studio for his black-and-white clip to “Footsteps In The Dark.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Sleepy Hallow featuring Sheff G, Sauce Twinz featuring YFN Lucci, and more.

MONEYBAGG YO – “COLD SHOULDER”

SIR – “FOOTSTEPS IN THE DARK”

SLEEPY HALLOW FT. SHEFF G – “MOLLY”

SAUCE TWINZ FT. YFN LUCCI – “MEMORIES”

THURZ – “LOOTIN”

RIZZOO RIZZOO & PESO PESO – “FLOW 4”

NBA OG 3THREE – “B*TCH HOUSE”

