The final of several somber memorial services for George Floyd begun on Monday (June 8) with a public viewing of the Third Ward native.

Hundreds, if not thousands are expected to pay their respects to Floyd over the next two days including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee and more. His funeral service and burial will take place in Houston on Tuesday, June 9. We will have live coverage of the service.

You can watch a live-stream of the viewing of Floyd’s memorial below.

RELATED: What To Know About Attending George Floyd’s Public Viewing Today

RELATED: Al Sharpton Praised For Powerful Eulogy At George Floyd’s Memorial

George Floyd’s Public Viewing In Houston [LIVE STREAM] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: