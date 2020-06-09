GOAT Establishes $1 million Fund To Support Social Justice Efforts Over Time

In the wake of George Floyd’s death and protests taking place across the nation and around the globe, companies are stepping up in the fight against racial and social injustice.

Online sneaker marketplace GOAT, is the latest company to announce it will become an ally in that fight. Yesterday (Jun.6), it announced it will be “establishing a $1 million fund to support social justice efforts and plan to contribute to this fund over time.”

For its first donation, GOAT announced it would be donating “$100,000 donation has been made to The Underground Museum in Los Angeles to support Black artists and to The Bail Project to support protesters demanding change.”

The company announced its epic move on Instagram stating in the caption:

“Over the last week, we’ve taken a step back from our business to reflect on the role we play in the fight against social and racial injustices. We looked closely at what it means to be truly and actively supportive of the Black community, and the real steps necessary to impact change.”

“Today, we’re establishing a $1 million fund to support social justice efforts and plan to contribute to this fund over time. These proceeds will be used to support national organizations and local causes in our community. The first $100,000 donation has been made to The Underground Museum in Los Angeles to support Black artists and to The Bail Project to support protesters demanding change.”

“As a company, we have the privilege and responsibility to be a part of the solution. We must continue to advocate and move forward in this fight, devoting our time, energy, and resources to support change. We will show up, speak up, and encourage dialogue, and we will keep our ears and our hearts open to our employees as well as to our community.”

A dope move indeed. This news also followed sneaker stores standing in solidarity with protestors in the streets demanding justice for George Floyd.

Sneaker culture is a big part of Black culture. We salute GOAT for reading room correctly.

Photo: GOAT

