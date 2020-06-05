Nike Commits $40 Million dollars To Advancing The Black Community

Big Business is stepping up to the plate to fill in the gap for the black community. But will the funds reach the people? Nike has committed to donating $40 million dollars towards organizations focused on the black community. These are all great steps towards progress.

via yahoo

The funds will be targeted toward organizations focused on social justice, education and addressing racial inequality in America, the company added.

“Systemic racism and the events that have unfolded across America over the past few weeks serve as an urgent reminder of the continued change needed in our society. We know Black Lives Matter. We must educate ourselves more deeply on the issues faced by Black communities and understand the enormous suffering and senseless tragedy racial bigotry creates,” said John Donahoe, Nike Inc. president and CEO. “The Nike Inc. family can always do more but will never stop striving to role model how a diverse company acts. We will continue our focus on being more representative of our consumers while doing our part in the communities we serve.”

Read More: https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/nike-investing-40-million-support-125825861.html

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: