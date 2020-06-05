Kodak Black Sues US Marshalls

Making quite a bit of noise from behind bars. I admire that Kodak has been able to stay relevant as well as highlight the injustice he has experienced since being in custody. His platform is definitely active.

The rapper alleged that U.S. Marshal O’Loughlin told the Miami-Dade Police to take a picture that showed him wearing a blue velour tracksuit with a look of discomfort and his hands cuffed behind his back. The photo was then leaked to a reporter. Kodak said that the photo was not a mugshot and was not part of an investigation. He alleges it was done to publicly humiliate him, according to court documents obtained by Bossip. A little time after the photo was taken, it appeared on a local news twitter feed, the documents reportedly said.

The “ZeZe” rapper said that the picture violated his “constitutional rights to privacy,” and now he wants the US Marshals to pay for damages.

