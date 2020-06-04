Cincinnati: CPS Students Hold Virtual Town Hall Meeting

I proud of the CPS students. They are making sure that their voice is heard by hosting a virtual town hall meeting.

On the call they discuss racial injustice and inequities in the city and country.

Via: FOX19

The town-hall style forum featured a dialogue with community leaders and students on how to make progress in a time, according to protesters, of injustice and racism. CPS Superintendent Laura Mitchell described the forum as a chance for students to rise up in peaceful demonstration and take a stance against racism. “I kind of don’t know what’s happening,” Western Hills sophomore Keorland Harrison said. “You wonder, like, are you next? Are one of your loved one’s next?” Western Hills senior Chris Scott added: “The protests and the riots and all that stuff… honestly, its been bringing me anger, and that’s a common thing in our community right now, which is anger. But it’s just, why are we still dealing with the same stuff our ancestors were dealing with?”

