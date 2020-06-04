All Four Officers Involved In George Floyd’s Killing Now Face Charges

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison made an announcement Wednesday afternoon in regards to the killing of George Floyd.
Initially, the officer seen kneeling on Floyd until he passed, Derek Chauvin, was the only officer arrested. He was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Wednesday, Ellison made the announcement that all four of the officers–Thomas Lane, J.A. Keung, and Tou Thao, along with Chauvin– will be now charged. Ellison is increasing charges against the now former Minneapolis police officer Chauvin to second-degree murder.
This announcement comes just days after two autopsies revealed that Floyd died by homicide. The four officers had been fired prior to this announcement. The Minneapolis police chief said they were “complicit” in Floyd’s death.
Source: CNN
