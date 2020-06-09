As we continue to go through these unjust times, DJ QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva wanted to provide a safe place for listeners to express their feelings. We are all angry, tired, confused, and drained from the continuous brutal acts towards our people. Callers share their feelings, which echos what many Americans feel. Take a listen and let us know how you are coping and staying motivated.
If you are looking for a way to make a difference please donate to help keep those protesting peacefully, safe. You can give to the D.C. chapter of Black Lives Matter here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/defendblmdc
These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On The Frontlines [PHOTOS]
These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On The Frontlines [PHOTOS]
1. Porsha Williams1 of 18
2. J. Cole2 of 18
3. Jamie Foxx3 of 18
4. Nick Cannon4 of 18
5. Wale5 of 18
6. Kehlani6 of 18
7. Michael B. Jordan7 of 18
8. Tinashe8 of 18
9. Lil Yachty9 of 18
10. Ray J10 of 18
11. Tessa Thompson11 of 18
12. Ariana Grande12 of 18
13. Kendrick Sampson13 of 18
14. Jaylen Brown14 of 18
15. Machine Gun Kelly15 of 18
16. Halsey16 of 18
17. Karl Anthony Towns17 of 18
18. Royce White18 of 18
Your Voice Matters: Callers Express Feelings On George Floyd’s Death and Protests was originally published on kysdc.com