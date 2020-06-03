Upgraded Charges For Derek Chauvin + All Involved Officers

Breaking news today, charges have been upgraded for Derek Chauvin. Along with new charges, each one of the former

officers involved has been charged as well. Although there is a long road ahead, this is a huge and first step towards justice. More details as they develop.

Derek Chauvin, who had his knee pressed into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, had previously been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter . The new second-degree murder charge says that he killed Floyd “without intent to effect the death of any person, while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense … namely assault in the third degree,” according to an amended complaint.

Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, who helped restrain Floyd, and Tou Thao, who stood near the others, were not initially charged. Lane, 37, Kueng, 26, and Thao, 34, are now charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree murder are punishable by up to 40 years in prison. Manslaughter and aiding and abetting manslaughter are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

