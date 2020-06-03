CLOSE
We Are One: More Than Just A Hashtag Townhall Thursday, June 4th 8pm

Urban One Town Hall Meeting

Join us live Thursday, June 4th at 8pm as we have a conversation about the current political and racial climate. The Townhall will feature Sybil Wilkes, Russ Parr, Angie Ange, Derrick Johnson, Marc Morial, Rev Gayle Fisher Stewart, Willie More Jr, Erica Campbell, Rickey Smiley, Bakari Sellers, and Mahisha Dellinger. We will stream live right here Thursday, June 4th at 8pm. Invite your friends, let’s talk, let’s come up with solutions, and let’s heal.

