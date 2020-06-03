Papoose has always been known to be a prominent wordsmith and he has once again delivered some bars. During these tragic times, we all need a message to pick up our brothers and sisters. The New York spitter had a message for each and every victim of police brutality. Take a listen Papoose did NOT disappoint!

Related: Philly Reacts To Joe Gale Calling Black Lives Matter A Hate Group

Related: #GeorgeFloyd: Who Was Minnesota Man George Floyd? [Photos]

Related: Report: Derek Chauvin, Ex-Minneapolis Cop At Center Of George Floyd’s Death, Arrested

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text HIPHOP to 71007 to join! And click here to listen live to Hip-Hop 103.9 wherever you go

Papoose Drops Tribute To All Police Brutality Victims [Video] was originally published on 1039hiphop.com