Atlanta Officers Involved In AUC Students Tasing Have All Been Charged

Source: Christian Science Monitor / Getty

The six police officers who were caught on camera tasing and assaulting Messiah Young, 22, and Teniyah Pilgrim, 20 after an Atlanta protest have all been charged by Fulton County’s District Attorney. The officers were charged with Aggravated assault, simple battery, criminal damage to property, and Aggravated battery. Each of the officers were charged with one or more of the charges.

The officers were terminated after local official put tons or pressure on local officials. The viral video from Saturday night shows officers tasing Messiah Young, smashing his care window, then pulling both students from their vehicle. The students said they weren’t even in the protests, and they were just getting food when they got caught in the traffic.

Close