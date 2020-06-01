CLOSE
OHIO: Daycares & Banquet Centers To Reopen This Week!!!

Looks like daycares will open back up this week in Ohio!

 

Via FOX19

 

Daycare and child care centers were permitted to resume operations Sunday with social distancing and other virus precautions. They are required to reduce the number of children in each classroom and intensify cleaning and handwashing practices. Providers will wear masks, daily temperature taking will be routine and anyone with a temp of more than 100-degrees has to go home. Only 9 children will be allowed in classes. In infant rooms, only six children will be allowed

