As protests continue to blaze on across the nation; former MPD officer Derek Chauvin is being monitored every 15 minutes with cameras in his cell.

A source at Ramsey County Jail in St. Paul, MN — where Chauvin is detained — tells TMZ, he was brought in late afternoon Friday, and didn’t make eye contact with anyone upon his arrival … before beginning the check-in process.

