Lil Wayne Says Genuine Care & Education Needed For Protesting

Lil Wayne joined Fat Joe to chime in on the protests erupting across the country from the murder of George Floyd. He had some hard words for the black community.

Many did not believe that Wayne was selling out because he did not support Black communal anger.

His position was that people jump into protest without care or commitment. They don’t care enough to do the research and don’t commit enough to follow through.

“Some people put a tweet out and they think they did something,” he said to the Terror Squad leader.

“Some people wear a shirt and they think they did something,” Wayne went on to say. “What you gonna do after that? Did you actually help the person? Did you actually help the family? Did you actually go out there and do something? So, if I ain’t about to do all that, then I ain’t about to do nothing. I’ll pray for ya.”

