Madonna Makes Her Black Children Dance For George Floyd

Madonna

Source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images / Getty

It isn’t often that I’m lost for words. But BABY! There is clearly a disconnect with why Madonna would have thought this would have gone over well when emotions and racial tension is running so high. Although I’m sure she thought this was an amazing example of peaceful protest and support and noting that her son is black it should have gone over well. The opposite is what happened. Social media has ripped her apart.

Madonna has found herself at the center of controversy once again, after paying tribute to George Floyd with a video of her son David Banda dancing to Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us.”

