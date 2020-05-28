Who’s Cappin?! We’re All Fed Up – Justice and Real Change Is What We Need To See [VIDEO]

People continue to demand justice and charges for the murder of George Floyd, and anger is mounting all around the country. Lore’l pretty much spoke for all of us as she aired her frustrations about everything going on right now. From President Trump’s antics, the recent Jimmy Fallon blackface video that surfaced online, and the pain of seeing another black man killed unjustly, the continued racism and hatred shown in this country is all put on blast by Lore’l on Who’s Cappin?!

The murder of George Floyd has sparked outrage across the country after yet another Black man was murdered on camera by police. On Monday (May 25), after the horrific video of an unarmed Geroge Floyd being murdered by four Minnesota police officers went viral. Protests are not only erupting in Minneapolis, but in Los Angeles, and the hurt and anger is being felt by the entire black community.

Within these examples this week alone, it’s clear that beyond justice, it’s time for real change and action to finally happen all around this country, because we can’t take it anymore.

