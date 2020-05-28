Gunna “Rockstar Bikers & Chains,” Rich The Kid ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Racks On” & More | Daily Visuals 5.27.20

Though the life of a rap star is indeed something to behold at times, some rappers opt to live the life of rock stars which tend to be way more lit even by Hip-Hop star standards.

Gunna seems to be aiming to breakthrough into this genre’s way of life in his visuals to “Rockstar Bikers & Chains” as the rap star goes full-on metal in outer space complete with flame-throwing guitars and spiked wrist bands. This video remind anyone else of Jason X? Great “bad movie.”

Back on Earth, Rich The Kid invites YoungBoy Never Broke Again to his home for some pool, PS4, and studio time for their clip to “Racks On.” Now that’s a friend.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Troy Ave, BlocBoy JB and Tay Keith, and more.

GUNNA – “ROCKSTAR BIKERS & CHAINS”

RICH THE KID FT. YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “RACKS ON”

TROY AVE – “NO TRUST”

BLOCBOY JB & TAY KEITH – “NO CHORUS PT. 12”

YUNGMANNY – “MOANA PT. 2”

KENNY MASON FT. SAKURA – “ANGELS CALLING”

NILO BLUES – “SHE LIKE IT”

JOSEPH BLACK – “SEE YOU LATER”

