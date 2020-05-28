Cardi B Speaks On Minneapolis Riots

Like most of us, Cardi is sick and tired of being sick and tired, when it comes to black men being murdered by the police. Yesterday she shared her thoughts on social media over a series of tweets. And I absolutely agree with every single thing she said! How do you feel about the riots? What do you feel the solution is?

via. AllHipHop

The “Press” rapstress returned to Twitter to add, “They looting in Minnesota and as much as I don’t like this type of violence it is what it is. Too much peaceful marches, too much trending hashtags and NO SOLUTIONS! The people are left with NO CHOICE.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo fired Derek Chauvin, the cop suspected of placing his knee on Floyd’s neck, as well as three other officers involved in the incident. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to charge Chauvin.

