Cincinnati: Man Charged For Killing His Grandmother

Grandson was charge for killing his 79 year old grandmother. Police are not sure what led up to the killing but he has been arrested.

 

Via FOX19

Officers said they responded to a home in the 5400 block of Beechmont Avenue near Elstun Road around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday to conduct a welfare check on a resident. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive woman suffering from visible head trauma, according to a police news release. The victim, Anna Kidwell, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Early Wednesday, police said her grandson, was arrested and charged with with murder for causing her death.

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

