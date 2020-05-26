CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Porsha Williams Talks RHOA Reunion, Becoming A Fan Favorite and Her Cameo On ‘Insecure’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Today we were joined by Porsha Williams on The Morning Hustle after the third virtual Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show that aired this past Sunday. Last week we were joined by Eva Marcille who shared her side on the beef between herself and Porsha, so this week we had Porsha share how she feels about the whole situation.

We also discuss how it seems Porsha’s role on the show has changed over the recent years, and now it seems she has become “the face of the franchise” according Headkrack. “I don’t call them fans, I call them supporters” she tells us describing her fans, and tells us she loves reading her comments because it turns into a show after the show.

After all the RHOA conversation, we transition into Insecure, and her cameo role in the HBO series. She explains to us how acting has always been a passion and would love to do more in the near future. Let us know what you thought about the latest reunion show on social media and be sure to download The Morning Hustle app to your smart phone!

SEE ALSO: Eva Marcille Reacts To The ‘RHOA’ Reunion Show & Her Thoughts On Tyra Banks Criticism [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: Kandi Burruss Won Season 3 Of ‘The Masked Singer’ & Explains How She Kept It A Secret From Everyone [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Dutty Wine! ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Slayed The Toronto Caribbean Carnival [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Dutty Wine! ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Slayed The Toronto Caribbean Carnival [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Dutty Wine! ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Slayed The Toronto Caribbean Carnival [PHOTOS]

Dutty Wine! ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Slayed The Toronto Caribbean Carnival [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_3068368" align="alignleft" width="1032"] Source: (George Pimental/Bravo) / Bravo[/caption] On Sunday’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, the ladies (thanks to Tanya Sam who REALLY deserves her own peach) went to Toronto, Tanya’s hometown for the amazingly fun Caribbean Carnival. Tanya, who is of Ghanian descent, explained to the ladies, who had never attended before, that Carnival takes place for about four weeks in August and is all about partying, dressing up and getting crunk in the streets! Clearly, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton, and Kenya Moore were up for it. Porsha, who at the time had given birth four months prior, was definitely ready for a vacay. ‘This is mommy on the loose. I love my baby, but I’m ready to turn up in Canada. This is the turn up I’ve been needing,’ Porsha told her sister Lauren on Sunday’s ep. And turn up is what they did. That and everyone stayed with tradition by dressing up in traditional Carnival costumes, which is the biggest staple of these massive events. According to Culture Trip, the majority of these incredibly sexy outfits “are handcrafted with every detail, sequin, and feather carefully considered and sewn on,” and usually cost between $900-$10,000. From what we saw, the Atlanta cast killed it! Back in August, Tanya posted a pic of her and her castmates all dressed up. “[B]rought my Atlanta woes to roll thru the Six for carnival. I’m born and raised in Toronto so had to let them know how we do,” she wrote on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/B0wWhs0hNEn/?utm_source=ig_embed   Slay! We are living for those thick thighs! Even better, this week Bravo posted never-seen-before pics for all to see. Take a look:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Porsha Williams Talks RHOA Reunion, Becoming A Fan Favorite and Her Cameo On ‘Insecure’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Gets Animated For Visuals To…
 2 days ago
05.25.20
Here We Go Again: Volkswagen Apologizes For Insanely…
 2 days ago
05.25.20
Young Jeezy’s Baby Mama Forces Him To Pay…
 2 days ago
05.25.20
Drake Meant No Disrespect By Calling Kylie Jenner…
 2 days ago
05.25.20
Photos
Close