#DojaCatIsOverParty: Video Leaks Of Doja Cat Saying Racist Jokes

Uh Oh... video has surface of Doja Cat in a group video chat with a group of caucasian people making racist remarks towards police brutality victims.

Doja Cat - Break The Internet

Uh Oh… video has surface of Doja Cat in a video chat with a group of caucasian people making racist remarks. The Say So artist is under fire when the video leaked the private video chat where it appears that she was laughing and making light of the homophobic slurs and racist remarks. In the video someone mentions the term “Dindu” which is a remark towards police brutality victims. The Cat has some explaining to do..

Check the full video out below

 

 

Continue reading Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]

Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]

Doja Cat, Doja Cat, Doja Cat! That quarantine lifestyle isn't for everybody, but for Doja she is doing it and doing it well. #DojaCatIsOverParty: Video Leaks Of Doja Cat Laughing At Racist Jokes Doja posted a few pictures of her exercising social distancing but in a sexy way. As we all read this article wearing the same pajama's for the past 3 1/2 days Doja served a few looks. FashionNova geared her up for the quarantine and now we have body goals for Quarantine Summer 2020! Check the photos out below.  

 

