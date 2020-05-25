CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Animated For Visuals To “Savage”

Well, she does need a break here and there...

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

As much as we love seeing Megan Thee Stallion get her thick on on social media or her music videos, we have to come to grips with the fact she can’t always be in our lives.

Unfortunately for us thirsty fans, the Hot Girl Coach done went the animation route for her latest visuals to her his “Savage” and though she’s not in it, there are lots of CGI thickness to go around. Using CGI, anime and video game visuals to turn in an entertaining video, “Savage” reminds us that even thick animated twerking is better than nothing.

Peep the visuals to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” below and let us know if it was enough to quench your thirst.

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Animated For Visuals To “Savage”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Gets Animated For Visuals To…
 3 hours ago
05.25.20
Here We Go Again: Volkswagen Apologizes For Insanely…
 3 hours ago
05.25.20
Young Jeezy’s Baby Mama Forces Him To Pay…
 3 hours ago
05.25.20
Drake Meant No Disrespect By Calling Kylie Jenner…
 3 hours ago
05.25.20
Photos
Close