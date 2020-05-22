CLOSE
Cincinnati: Hospital Visitation Policy Changes Coming To The Tri-State

The hospital is about to change it’s visitation policies… Take a look at the list below.
Via Fox19

Visitors for Emergency Department & Hospitalized Patients:

  • Admitted patients may have one support person/family member accompany them
  • The visitor must remain in the patient’s room and contact nursing staff when leaving
  • Patients are allowed one visitor per day
  • Visitation hours are 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Visitors must be older than 15 years of age
  • Potential visitors should review CDC and state health department guidelines if visiting a patient with advanced age and chronic medical conditions and avoid visiting the hospital if these apply.
  • Patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 will not be allowed to have a visitor or support person
  • Visitation or support persons for office visits may vary by provider. Patients are encouraged to check with individual providers to ensure they are clear on their provider’s policy.

Screening & Mask Guidelines:

  • Visitors must wear a mask at all times.
    • Masks must fully cover the nose and mouth.
    • Patients and visitors may provide and wear their own mask or will be required to accept and wear the mask provided by the hospital facility.
    • If a visitor refuses to wear a mask, visitors may be asked to leave the facility.
    • Exceptions may be made on an individual basis for those who are unable to wear a mask due to health or disability issues.
  • All visitors will be screened for symptoms or exposure history.
  • Visitors will be asked to leave the facility if they have had symptoms in the past 24 hours or exposures in the last 14 days.
  • Visitors must wash their hands, or use hand sanitizer, before and after leaving rooms and hospital buildings.
