‘Dark Girls 2’ Digs Even Deeper To Explore Colorism In The Black Community

It’s been nearly 9 years since the first Dark Girls documentary hit OWN, and now it’s back…and for a good reason. Colorism, whether it’s in the States or around the world, sadly hasn’t gone away.

If you remember the first chapter, directed by Bill Duke and D. Channsin Berry, tackled the issue, interviewing numerous everyday Black women, experts and even Viola Davis, who was very candid about her own experiences not just being a dark-skinned Black girl, but a working actress in Hollywood.

Well, now Berry—who serves as the doc’s director, writer and producer —is back for a part 2 that continues the conversation, giving us an even deeper dive into what colorism means to all of us in the African Diaspora and how that plays out in our lives. This interrogation includes the popularity of skin bleaching in countries such as Ghana, the trauma that colorism in our community and ways to usher in much-needed healing and change.

Take a look at the trailer:

Like the man in the beginning of the trailer, I can hear some of you now,” Why are we still talking about it?” Well, because as I have written time and time again, this issue has not gone away, it’s as persistent and pervasive as ever.

Just look on Twitter, the ‘Gram or any other pocket of Black culture, there are examples of how our darker-skinned sistas are mistreated, ignored and verbally berated for the melanin. Even our favorite Black Hollywood gatekeepers continue to push this narrative by casting mostly lighter-skinned starlets in roles (especially as love interests), pushing out the chocolate sistas who are equally if not more talented.

We need to keep talking about this issue, and this doc is another way to have the conversation.

OWN’s Dark Girls 2 premieres June 30 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

BEAUTIES: Will you be watching?

Lupita Nyong'o's Book 'Sulwe' Is The Love Letter Our Black Girls Deserve 20 photos Launch gallery Lupita Nyong'o's Book 'Sulwe' Is The Love Letter Our Black Girls Deserve 1. 1 of 20 2. 2 of 20 3. 3 of 20 4. 4 of 20 5. 5 of 20 6. 6 of 20 7. 7 of 20 8. 8 of 20 9. 9 of 20 10. 10 of 20 11. 11 of 20 12. 12 of 20 13. 13 of 20 14. 14 of 20 15. 15 of 20 16. 16 of 20 17. 17 of 20 18. 18 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Lupita Nyong’o’s Book ‘Sulwe’ Is The Love Letter Our Black Girls Deserve Lupita Nyong'o's Book 'Sulwe' Is The Love Letter Our Black Girls Deserve [caption id="attachment_3062566" align="alignleft" width="943"] Source: Raymond Hall / Getty[/caption] If you're looking for a new book your daughter, it must be Lupita Nyongo's Sulwe. The stunning 48-page picture book, beautifully written by the Oscar winner and illustrated by Vashti Harrison, centers on the beautiful Sulwe, a young African girl who embarks on a special journey to find her own beauty. See, little Sulwe is dark-skinned and is sadly struggling to see the amazingness that lives inside her. "Sulwe has skin the color of midnight," the book summary reads. "She is darker than everyone in her family. She is darker than anyone in her school. Sulwe just wants to be beautiful and bright, like her mother and sister. Then a magical journey in the night sky opens her eyes and changes everything." https://www.instagram.com/p/B4KzqehFkD7/ For Lupita, this is a story that hits close to home. “I definitely grew up feeling uncomfortable with my skin color because I felt like the world around me awarded lighter skin,” she recently told BBC News host Emily Maitlis. Adding that said her lighter-skinned younger sister was called “beautiful” and “pretty,’ adding “Self-consciously that translates into: ‘I’m not worthy.'” But thankfully she turned those experiences into an affirming lesson of self-love and self-discovery. And like Hair Love, Sulwe makes sure that our girls, especially our super melanated ones, see themselves as worthy and beautiful. That, and they can be the heroes in the story, which we know isn't as conveyed in pop culture as much as it should be. Most importantly, Sulwe is the type of story that our girls truly deserve, and one that parents should read as well. Sometimes as adults, we can downplay our children's feelings about colorism and what they experience because of our own baggage with the issue. Colorism is real and it impacts our girls (and boys) in more ways than we care to admit. But Sulwe is here to help us heal, celebrate who we are and build our girls us! Even better? it's having an impact on its readers. Since it debuted on October 17, celebs such as Oprah and Ava DuVernay have taken to social media to sing the book's praises, along with little Black girls from around the world posting pics of themselves enjoying Sulwe. This is what the power of representation looks like. Get your copy of Sulwe here.

