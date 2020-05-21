CLOSE
Tammy Rivera Regrets Getting Liposuction

Some surgery just isn't worth it and Tammy Rivera wishes she didn't get lipo.

WE tv "Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka" Premiere Event

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Tammy Rivera’s naturally slim waist and buxom bottom is praised as #bodygoals. While her body may seem perfect, like many women, Tammy had a few areas of body she thought could be easily fixed with a quick nip tuck. No matter how hard she tried, her felt her stomach bulged in one spot. The reality TV star recently revealed she underwent a liposuction procedure that she ultimately regrets.

“I’ve gotten my breasts done and I’ve gotten lipo in my stomach, which I never should have done,” she revealed during a candid IG Live chat with 93.9 WKYS host Leah A. Henry. “It was the worst decision I ever made. First of all, I didn’t need it. I just decided like, you know how on the bottom you have a little something. When you have a baby that little pouch just doesn’t go away. I was like, I’m gonna suck this little pouch out. By me doing that, I felt like the fat deposited in other places,” she said.

BEACH ME PLEASE!! #Trivera @triveraswim

The T Rivera swimsuit creator maintains she hasn’t any surgery to enhance her beloved bottom. In fact, she’s gone to trainers to try to slim down.

“If I could suck this sh*t out, I would. I don’t have to get a BBL, I don’t have to take—it’s crazy, even when I go to my trainers, I say, ‘I wanna lose my butt… It’s just too much butt!”

In between handling business and dealing with quarantine, Tammy has been spending more time with her family and tending to her daughter’s hair. In an super cute post on IG, Tammy showed off her Black mama beautician skills on her daughter Charlie’s Kool-aid colored hair.

Tammy Rivera Regrets Getting Liposuction  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

