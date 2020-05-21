When I envision my summer style, I picture myself sashaying through the streets in Hanifa. So when I received notice she’d be showing her Congo-inspired Pink Label Capsule Collection in a 3D fashion show, I shrieked with joy. If you’ve ever seen Anifa Mvuemba’s vibrant designs and how they pop against melanin, you too share my fashion enthusiasm (as well as celebrities like Cardi B, Lizzo, Angela Simmons and Kelly Rowland, who’ve all donned her colorful clothes).

The ready-to-wear contemporary line Hanifa by Anifa Mvuemba will premiere via Instagram Livestream at 7 p.m. on the brand’s official page @HanifaOfficial, showcasing her bold patterns in a modern experience influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We create for women without limitations…I found that the 3D world gave me a place to innovate. It’s important to believe in yourself, love what you do, and let the passion inspire you,” Mvuemba said in an official press release promoting the virtual fashion show.

The Hanifa brand continues to showcase Black women in our best light. Known for their strikingly beautiful imagery, the edgy and flavorful designs combined with Mvuemba’ social media savvy makes Hanifa a brand to look out for among the the greats.

Catch the digital show, here.

Hanifa To Show Congo-Inspired Pink Label Capsule Collection In 3D Fashion Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

